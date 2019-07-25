Aborted embryo suit rests on Alabama ‘unborn rights’ policy
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In a case that spotlights Alabama’s state policy recognizing ‘‘the rights of unborn children,’’ a judge is deciding whether to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of an aborted embryo against the clinic where his ex-girlfriend obtained an abortion.
WHNT-TV reports Madison County District Judge Chris Comer heard arguments in Ryan Magers’s lawsuit during a hearing Wednesday but did not rule.
Magers is serving as representative of the aborted embryo’s estate in the lawsuit against the Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville. A probate judge earlier this year took the unusual step of opening an estate for the aborted embryo, known as ‘‘Baby Roe’’ in court filings, after Magers’s lawyer cited a newly approved Alabama constitutional amendment saying it’s state policy to recognize the ‘‘rights of unborn children.’’
Advertisement
A lawyer for the clinic told the judge Wednesday that there is no wrongful death because abortion is legal. The clinic has asked the judge to dismiss the case.
Magers’ attorney, Brent Helms, said, ‘‘There’s never been a case like this in the United States of America.’’
ASSOCIATED PRESS