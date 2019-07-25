Aborted embryo suit rests on Alabama ‘unborn rights’ policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In a case that spotlights Alabama’s state policy recognizing ‘‘the rights of unborn children,’’ a judge is deciding whether to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of an aborted embryo against the clinic where his ex-girlfriend obtained an abortion.

WHNT-TV reports Madison County District Judge Chris Comer heard arguments in Ryan Magers’s lawsuit during a hearing Wednesday but did not rule.

Magers is serving as representative of the aborted embryo’s estate in the lawsuit against the Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville. A probate judge earlier this year took the unusual step of opening an estate for the aborted embryo, known as ‘‘Baby Roe’’ in court filings, after Magers’s lawyer cited a newly approved Alabama constitutional amendment saying it’s state policy to recognize the ‘‘rights of unborn children.’’