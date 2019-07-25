Divided House passes two-year budget deal to raise spending

WASHINGTON — A divided House on Thursday passed a two-year budget deal that would raise spending by hundreds of billions of dollars over existing caps and allow the government to keep borrowing to cover its debts, amid grumbling from fiscal conservatives over the measure’s effect on the federal deficit.

Republicans defected by the dozens, despite President Trump’s endorsement and pressure from key outside groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, to avoid a potentially catastrophic default on the government’s debt. Democrats were left to get the deal passed.

The Senate is expected to approve the measure next week, and Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said he would ensure that the department had money through the next two weeks.