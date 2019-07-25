Puerto Rico’s governor misread the anger brewing about him

Now the governor himself, Rosselló lives in the same colonial fortress of his youth, with a family of his own. But the estate has turned into a cage, guarded by police in riot gear and ringed by protesters who want him gone.

SAN JUAN — The people of Puerto Rico knew him first as Ricky, the handsome boy who moved into the governor’s residence when he was just 13. His father was the governor, and Ricardo A. Rosselló grew up as a child of privilege in historic La Fortaleza, a palatial 16th-century mansion with heavy drapes and thick wooden doors just steps from San Juan Bay.

Advertisement

Rosselló announced Wednesday that he was resigning, an unprecedented step in Puerto Rico’s history that brings a promising political career, for now, to a disgraceful end.

It took just two weeks for his administration to reach the point of collapse, undermined by a popular uprising the governor initially thought he could withstand. Yet Rosselló misread the anger brewing among his people after years of economic stagnation and broken promises.

After spending much of his political career dogged by accusations of being a golden boy whose success came through the network of political influence he inherited from his father, Rosselló wound up the victim of a crisis of his own making. Shunning party elders, he surrounded himself with a tight-knit cluster of young, influential friends, and the arrogant, frat-style bantering they shared at the expense of those outside their circle became his undoing.

The governor’s troubles came after the publication of hundreds of pages of a leaked private group chat on the messaging app Telegram, an embarrassing development that under different conditions might have been survivable in modern politics.

But the cliquish chat mirrored Rosselló’s style of governing, depending on an insular group of associates who rejected the advice of outsiders, many of whom said they watched from afar as the administration got deeper and deeper into trouble. He caught flak for having a $245,000 Chevrolet Suburban and spending the brutal days after Hurricane Maria in 2017 at the air-conditioned emergency operations center.

Advertisement

“Ricky loved the limelight,” recalled Yosem E. Companys, a former business partner and mentor to Rosselló. “And he especially loved that people would ingratiate themselves with him. He loved being surrounded by yes men.”

With crisis enveloping his administration, the governor found himself increasingly isolated, having lost support from the public, the leaders of his political party, and many of his own aides, who tendered their resignations and left Rosselló, 40, almost completely alone.

“You had an isolated governor, whose Cabinet is resigning, with the mayors of his party asking him to resign, and with the people on the street asking him to resign,” said Antonio Sagardía, Puerto Rico’s former justice secretary. “It was impossible to govern like that.”

Sagardía said he spoke to Rosselló on Tuesday and told him he had no choice but to step down after Puerto Rico’s Justice Department issued search warrants for cellphones belonging to Rosselló and 11 of his current and former aides as part of a criminal investigation into the private group chat.

The leaked messages, in addition to being rude and profane, suggested the administration was inappropriately favoring its politically connected friends, just days after federal authorities had arrested two former top officials and four other people in a corruption investigation.

Advertisement

For people who thought they knew Rosselló, reading his crude comments introduced them to a side of him he appeared to have shown only to his male buddies.

“He was very respectful, always very kind, very much a gentleman,” said Representative Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico’s nonvoting resident commissioner in Congress, who publicly demanded Rosselló’s resignation last Friday. “It was two completely different personalities.”

When Rosselló ran in 2016, his résumé seemed sterling for a first-time candidate with far-reaching family connections in politics: Tennis player at MIT. Doctorate in biomedical engineering at Michigan. Postdoctoral research at Duke.

González-Colón and Sagardía described Rosselló as a methodical and tireless worker once he was elected. He slept little and liked to draw his own graphs and charts — sometimes with pens in various colors that he carried in his pocket.

“He is very organized, the way doctors and scientists are,” said Sagardía, who has known Rosselló since he was a teenager. “We are not talking about just anybody.”

But Rosselló packed his team with trusted friends who in many cases had as little experience in government as he did. Elders from his New Progressive Party, which supports Puerto Rican statehood, felt that Rosselló gave some of them a cold shoulder, refusing to ask for or take their advice.

“I think this is an unfortunate combination of a group of people that may have been hard-working and well-intentioned but were inexperienced, and there was a lot of arrogance around,” said Luis G. Fortuño, a former New Progressive governor who was not friendly with Rosselló.

Advertisement

Companys gave Rosselló his first job in politics at the behest of Pedro J. Rosselló, Ricardo’s father and the former governor, who had himself been a mentor to Companys. In 2004, Companys ran the Latino campaign for Wesley Clark, a Democratic presidential hopeful, and brought on an eager Rosselló to help in Arizona.

The elder Rosselló did not want his son to follow in his footsteps, Companys said.

“Pedro told me, ‘Listen, I don’t want my son in politics — I just think it’s dirty business and I don’t want my family to be hurt any further — but he’s very persistent,’” Companys recalled.