Supreme Court lets Trump proceed on wall plans amid legal fight

While the order was only one paragraph long and unsigned, the Supreme Court said the groups challenging the administration did not appear to have a legal right to do so. That was an indication that the court’s conservative majority was likely to side with the administration in the end.

In a 5-4 ruling, the court overturned an appellate decision and said the administration could tap the money while litigation over the matter proceeds. But that will most likely take many months or longer, allowing Trump to move ahead before the case returns to the Supreme Court after further proceedings in the appeals court.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday gave President Trump a victory in his fight for a wall along the Mexican border by allowing the administration to begin using $2.5 billion in Pentagon money for the construction.

The court’s four more liberal justices dissented. One of them, Stephen G. Breyer, wrote that he would have allowed the administration to pursue preparatory work but not construction, which he said would be hard to undo if the administration ultimately lost the case.

Trump promptly posted on Twitter that he was delighted with the ruling: “Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!”

The administration says the $2.5 billion will be used to construct more than 100 miles of fencing. One project would replace 46 miles of barrier in New Mexico for $789 million. Another would replace 63 miles in Arizona for $646 million.

During his first campaign, Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall.

The 30-foot steel bollard fencing will replace barriers that the Trump administration says are dilapidated and ineffective. Some of those existing barriers are designed only to prevent vehicles from crossing and don’t stop pedestrians.

In another development involving the border, the Trump administration signed an agreement with Guatemala Friday that will restrict asylum applications to the United States from Central America.

The so-called safe third country agreement would require migrants, including Salvadorans and Hondurans, who cross into Guatemala on their way to the United States to apply for protections in Guatemala instead of at the US border. It could potentially ease the crush of migrants overwhelming the US immigration system, although many questions remain about how the agreement will be executed.

Again, Trump declared victory, saying the “landmark agreement” with Guatemala “will put the coyotes and smugglers out of business.’’

In the border wall case, the Supreme Court ruling concerned injunctions entered by a trial judge that blocked the transfer of military funds to wall construction. An appeals court refused to stay the trial judge’s ruling while it considered the administration’s appeal. The Supreme Court’s ruling Friday allows construction to proceed while the litigation continues.

Dror Ladin, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the groups behind the challenge, called the ruling a temporary setback.

“We will be asking the federal appeals court to expedite the ongoing appeals proceeding to halt the irreversible and imminent damage from Trump’s border wall,” Ladin said. “Border communities, the environment, and our Constitution’s separation of powers will be permanently harmed should Trump get away with pillaging military funds for a xenophobic border wall Congress denied.”

Breyer was the only member of the court to file an opinion. “This case raises novel and important questions about the ability of private parties to enforce Congress’ appropriations power,” he wrote. But the immediate issue for the court, he added, was merely whether to enter a stay of the trial court’s injunction.

Allowing construction to start, Breyer wrote, could cause irreparable harm to the challengers and to the environment. On the other hand, he wrote, the administration could lose access to the funds if it did not finalize contracts by the end of September. The solution, he wrote, would be to let the government negotiate and sign contracts, but not start building.

In February, Trump declared a national emergency along the Mexican border. The declaration followed a two-month impasse with Congress over funding to build his long-promised barrier wall, one that gave rise to the longest partial government shutdown in the nation’s history.

After Congress appropriated only a fraction of what Trump had sought, he announced that he would act unilaterally to spend billions more.

Soon after, two advocacy groups represented by the ACLU — the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition — sued to stop Trump’s plan to use money meant for military programs to build barriers along the border in what he said was an effort to combat drug trafficking.

Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., of US District Court in Oakland, Calif., blocked the effort in a pair of decisions that said the statute the administration had relied on to justify the transfer did not authorize it.

“The case is not about whether the challenged border barrier construction plan is wise or unwise. It is not about whether the plan is the right or wrong policy response to existing conditions at the southern border of the United States,” Gilliam wrote. “Instead, this case presents strict legal questions regarding whether the proposed plan for funding border barrier construction exceeds the executive branch’s lawful authority.”

A divided three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco, refused to stay Gilliam’s injunction while the court considered the government’s appeal.

The public interest, the majority said, “is best served by respecting the Constitution’s assignment of the power of the purse to Congress, and by deferring to Congress’ understanding of the public interest as reflected in its repeated denial of more funding for border barrier construction.”

In urging the Supreme Court to intercede, Noel J. Francisco, the solicitor general, wrote that the plaintiffs’ “interests in hiking, bird watching and fishing in designated drug-smuggling corridors do not outweigh the harm to the public from halting the government’s efforts to construct barriers to stanch the flow of illegal narcotics across the southern border.”

In response, the ACLU said the central issue in the case was straightforward. The administration, the group wrote, “lacks authority to spend taxpayer funds on a wall that Congress considered and denied.”

In a separate case, the House also challenged that administration’s actions. In June, Judge Trevor N. McFadden of US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the House could not show that it had suffered the sort of injury that gave it standing to sue.

Material from the Associated Press and Bloomberg was used in this report.