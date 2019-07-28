Shooting at California Festival Kills at Least 3, Official Says
GILROY, Calif. — At least three people were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a garlic festival, a city councilor said.
Dion Bracco said at least nine others were injured in the attack in the city of 50,000, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose. One person was in custody, the councilor said.
“They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation,” he said. “We have police out here from as far away as San Jose.”
The number of victims could not immediately be confirmed by the police.
The shooting took place on the third and last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual event held at Christmas Hill Park. Gilroy is a major producer of the spice.
A hat vendor said the shooter was a man in his 30s with a rapid-fire rifle.
“He came ready to shoot because he was wearing a protective vest,” Michael Paz, 72, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “He was shooting left; he was shooting right without any particular aim.”
