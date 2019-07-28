Shooting at California Festival Kills at Least 3, Official Says

GILROY, Calif. — At least three people were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a garlic festival, a city councilor said.

Dion Bracco said at least nine others were injured in the attack in the city of 50,000, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose. One person was in custody, the councilor said.

“They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation,” he said. “We have police out here from as far away as San Jose.”