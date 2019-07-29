Gay and transgender rights cases stall under Devos, report finds

The report, released by the liberal Center for American Progress and based on the Education Department’s own data, provided the first analysis of how students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer have fared in the first half of the Trump administration. The administration has reshaped policy to exclude civil rights protections for transgender people in most areas of government and has scaled back legal protections for gay people.

WASHINGTON — Students who said they were discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity were significantly less likely to get any relief from the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights under the Trump administration than they were under the Obama administration, according to a report released Monday.

The report found that the Trump administration was less likely to investigate claims of discrimination filed by the students — and more likely to dismiss them. The percentage of complaints that resulted in a school being required to take action to remedy the discrimination under the current administration was nine times lower than under the Obama administration, it concluded.

In 2017, just weeks after the new administration took office, the Education and Justice departments rescinded an Obama-era guidance document that informed schools that denying students access to bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity was a violation under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in institutions that receive federal funding. The Trump administration believed, as many conservatives had long argued, that the Obama administration’s guidance amounted to overreach and was inconsistent with federal law.

The Education Department has adopted the administration’s position, issued in a memo by the Justice Department, that gender identity is not covered under federal civil rights laws.

But Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, who reportedly protested the swiftness of the document’s revocation, has said that while the department would no longer investigate bathroom complaints, it would still enforce protections for LGBTQ students, including transgender students, who were bullied, penalized or harassed for failing to conform to sex-based stereotypes.

That’s not happening, the Center for American Progress said. “These data really show that Betsy DeVos is not doing her job,” said Frank J. Bewkes, one of the report’s authors. “Her office just doesn’t seem to care about enforcing civil rights for these students.”

Department officials released data this month that showed that students who have filed civil rights complaints under DeVos’ leadership “are served more efficiently and effectively than students who filed civil rights complaints during the previous administration.”

The agency boasted that it has resolved, on average, nearly double the number of civil rights complaints per year compared to the prior eight fiscal years, and it noted a 60 percent increase in the number of complaint resolutions that required schools to make changes to protect students’ civil rights.

The data obtained by the center, which has served as a research center for Democratic interests, reviewed complaints filed by students from March 2010 to May 2018, and resolved by the office for civil rights from November 2010 to June 2018. The organization examined complaints of discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and sexual orientation-related sex stereotyping under Title IX, and determined how the complaints were handled using resolution codes used by the Education Department.

The majority of complaints, 75.9 percent, alleged sexual or gender harassment, and transgender students were overrepresented in the filings.

The office for civil rights was at least 54 percent more likely to investigate a sexual orientation and gender identity complaint under the Obama administration than it was under the Trump administration, according to the report. Ultimately, the Obama administration resolved 22.4 percent of cases with the department believed would benefit the student compared to 2.4 percent under the Trump administration, the group concluded.