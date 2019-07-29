Herd of 75 bison escapes, roams rural upstate New York

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An escaped herd of bison is roaming free in rural upstate New York, grazing in hay fields as the owner works with state police and the Department of Environmental Conservation on a roundup plan.

State police say Monday that about 75 bison escaped last week from a farm in Sharon Springs, 45 miles west of Albany. Police are asking anyone who spots them to call troopers or Brian Grubb, owner of the animals.