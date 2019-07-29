Lawyers press case that 9/11 confessions given to FBI are tainted

But none of what Mohammed said during his 3 1/2 years in secret CIA prisons could be used in the military commission trial he would face on charges that he was the architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. So, within months of his arrival at Guantánamo Bay, the Bush administration had FBI agents question him and other al-Qaida suspects to obtain fresh, ostensibly lawful confessions. Prosecutors called the new interrogators “clean teams.”

GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — By the time the CIA delivered Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to the military prison at Guantánamo Bay in 2006, it had already extracted confessions from him through interrogations that included waterboarding, rectal abuse, sleep deprivation, and other forms of torture.

Now defense lawyers in the Sept. 11 case — which has been stuck in pretrial hearings since 2012 and will not go to trial before next year — are stepping up their arguments that those teams were not so clean after all.

They say that they have growing evidence that the FBI played some role in the interrogations during the years when the suspects were in the secret prisons by feeding questions to the CIA and that the CIA kept a hand in the case after the prisoners were sent to Guantánamo. The result, they contend, is a blurring of lines that undercuts the assertion that the confessions extracted after torture could be legally separated from those given by Mohammed and his four alleged accomplices to the FBI at Guantánamo.

The defense teams cite documents turned over to them under court order showing that the FBI was involved in the case when the prisoners were being held by the CIA, from 2002 to 2006. Then, after President George W. Bush had them transferred to US military custody at Guantánamo, the CIA continued to control or influence the detention of Mohammed and the other men, the documents suggest.

The extent of the cooperation between the two agencies is a matter of dispute, some of it carried out in closed national security court hearings. But the intermingling of their work, defense lawyers say, means that the statements the suspects gave the FBI should be ruled inadmissible.

The intensifying battle over the confessions, which prosecutors say are critical to their case, is just one way that the legacy of torture continues to shadow the effort to get justice for the 2,976 people killed by the Sept. 11 hijackings. And it highlights how the military commission system has struggled to decide complex legal disputes, leaving the case unlikely to be decided even by 2021, two decades after the attacks.

“The clean teams were a fiction from the very beginning,” said Cheryl Bormann, the lawyer for Waleed Mohammed Bin Attash, a Saudi-born man accused of serving as a deputy to Mohammed in the hijacking conspiracy. “There was no separation. It’s all one big team.”

The first public information about FBI and CIA collaboration on interrogations involving the five alleged Sept. 11 conspirators emerged in a December 2017 pretrial hearing that challenged whether one of the defendants, Mustafa al Hawsawi, was subject to trial by a military tribunal rather than a federal court. Hawsawi, a Saudi man who was captured in Pakistan in March 2003 with Mohammed, is accused in the joint capital trial of helping the hijackers with travel and finances.

Abigail L. Perkins, a retired FBI special agent, said at the hearing that she had reviewed some of Hawsawi’s statements to the CIA before she interrogated him in January 2007 as a member of a clean team, four months after his September 2006 transfer to Guantánamo.

She also said that while Hawsawi was held incommunicado at the CIA black sites, the FBI fed questions to CIA interrogators to ask their captives.

A partially redacted transcript of a national security hearing held last summer at Guantánamo also shows that FBI agents questioned Hawsawi during his time at a CIA black site but hid their affiliation from him. At that hearing, a prosecutor also disclosed that information the government had given defense lawyers to prepare for trial commingled FBI and CIA information that came from the Rendition, Detention and Interrogation Program, the formal name of the black sites, leaving the impression that it had all come from the CIA.

Prosecutors say the FBI agents who questioned the terrorism suspects at Guantánamo in 2007 did so independently of what happened during the period when the defendants were tortured.

Even though the US government “put together the aspects of law enforcement, intel, and military, for the purpose of gaining information, and ultimately obtaining a criminal case against these men in military commissions,” Ed Ryan, one of the prosecutors, argued in court, the work of the clean teams is “legally defensible” because of the magnitude of the government investigation in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

Whether to accept the prosecution’s argument will be for the new trial judge, Colonel W. Shane Cohen of the Air Force, to decide.

Last summer, the first trial judge, Colonel James L. Pohl, forbade the use of the FBI interrogations at Guantánamo Bay, then retired from the Army. Another prosecutor on the case, Jeffrey D. Groharing, called the 2007 FBI interrogations “the most critical evidence in this case” and persuaded an interim judge, Colonel Keith A. Parrella of the Marines, to reinstate them.

Now the new judge, who took over the case in June, plans to consider again whether each of the five defendants’ FBI interrogations should be admissible. Hearings on the question could start in September and run until March.

First, however, the judge must decide the delicate question of how much testimony to take from former black site workers, including agents and contractors whose identities the CIA is shielding by invoking a national security privilege. The defendants want the judge to hold an exhaustive hearing on what went on in the CIA prison network between 2002 and 2006 as a basis for deciding whether the clean-team statements are admissible.