Lori Loughlin’s daughters break Instagram silence

The daughters of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin have broken their Instagram silence to post about their mom.

Loughlin and her daughters have been the subject of much scrutiny since federal authorities alleged in March that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two girls accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither having ever rowed. The couple pleaded not guilty.

Before the scandal, the two sisters, Olivia Giannulli, 19, and Isabella Giannulli, 20, were active online — especially Olivia, who was considered a social media influencer and posted videos regularly to YouTube.