Lori Loughlin’s daughters break Instagram silence
The daughters of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin have broken their Instagram silence to post about their mom.
Loughlin and her daughters have been the subject of much scrutiny since federal authorities alleged in March that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two girls accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither having ever rowed. The couple pleaded not guilty.
Before the scandal, the two sisters, Olivia Giannulli, 19, and Isabella Giannulli, 20, were active online — especially Olivia, who was considered a social media influencer and posted videos regularly to YouTube.
Neither had posted anything publicly online since news of the scandal broke. However, on Monday, both women posted on Instagram to wish their mother a happy 55th birthday.
Isabella posted a recent photo of herself and Loughlin on Sunday with the caption, “happy birthday mama. I love you ❤.” Olivia posted a baby photo of herself and Loughlin on Monday, writing, “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much ❤.”
For her part, the controversy didn’t stop Loughlin from signing autographs and posing for photos with fans outside her Back Bay hotel when she came to Boston in April to appear in US District Court.