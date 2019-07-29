‘My son had his whole life to live’: Father says his 6-year-old boy was shot in the back at Calif. festival

“My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6,” Romero told NBC Bay Area . “That’s all I can say.”

The boy, Stephen Romero, was shot in the back, said his father, Alberto, who added that his wife had been shot in the stomach and his mother-in-law in the leg. They were among a dozen people wounded in the attack at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

A 6-year-old boy was among three people killed when a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival Sunday afternoon in Gilroy, California, his father told local news outlets.

Hard to digest this one. 6 yr old Steven Romero was among the 3 people killed by gunman at #GilroyGarlicFestivalshooting. He was w/ his mom and grandma. pic.twitter.com/4A0xwgpu9C — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) July 29, 2019

Romero said he was at home with his 9-year-old daughter when he got the call about the shooting. He was also told that Stephen had been playing at an inflatable bounce house.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening, that what she was saying was a lie, that maybe I was dreaming,” he told The Mercury News.

Romero said he rushed to the hospital, where he was told that his son was critically injured.

“They told me he was in critical condition, that they were working on him,” he told The Mercury News. “And then five minutes later they told me he was dead.”

Romero told NBC Bay Area that his son was energetic, and was about to enter the first grade after graduating from kindergarten.

He was “always happy and always wanting to have fun,” Romero said. “There’s nothing I really can do besides try to be with him until I can put him in his resting spot, wherever that is.”

"He had his whole life to live. He was only 6." Six-year-old Steven Romero was among three people killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, his family confirms. https://t.co/jPpIWX1PfF pic.twitter.com/6ScJLKndZy — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 29, 2019

He told The Mercury News: “He was joyful, always wanted to play, always positive.”

On Monday, Chief Scot Smithee of the Gilroy Police Department identified the gunman as Santino William Legan, 19, and said he carried out the shooting with an AK-47-type assault weapon that he had purchased legally this month in Nevada. He said the gunman’s motive was not known.

The chief said those killed were a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s. More than a dozen people wounded in the attack at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Police were continuing to search for a possible accomplice in Gilroy, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Jose.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. local time and police responded within one minute, Smithee said. To reach the festival, the suspect appeared to have crossed a bordering creek and cut a perimeter fence, he said at a Sunday night news conference.

Videos posted on social media showed attendees running past white tents in a grassy field, apparently fleeing.

One of those injured was Lesley Sanchez, 15, a Gilroy High School cheerleader who was volunteering at the festival, according to family members. She was shot in the hip but was well enough to receive visitors in her hospital room Sunday night, they said.

Olivia Chiu, 24, a festival attendee from San Francisco, said she and her boyfriend heard gunshots that seemed to come from a central area near food and merchandise vendors.

Jonathan Williams, 29, heard what he thought were fireworks. When the sound did not stop, he realized they were gunshots — at least 20.