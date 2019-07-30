Body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The body of notorious 1930s gangster John Dillinger is set to be exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery more than 85 years after he was killed by FBI agents.

The Indiana State Department of Health approved a permit July 3 for Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, to have the body exhumed from Crown Hill Cemetery and reinterred there.

The permit doesn’t indicate the reason for that request.