One dead, one shot at Walmart in Mississippi, sheriff says

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff says one person is dead and a suspect was shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco provided some details about the shooting to WHBQ-TV. The shooting prompted a sizeable law enforcement response, with officers setting up a perimeter and entering the Walmart Supercenter.

A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said ‘‘we have ongoing emergencies’’ and no one was available to provide information.