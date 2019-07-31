Charge dropped against 10-year-old boy in playground injury

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Prosecutors are dropping an assault charge against a 10-year-old suburban Detroit boy who was accused of hitting a 9-year-old classmate in the face with a rubber ball similar to a dodge ball.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy on Wednesday said there’s a ‘‘better way to go forward’’ than to take the child to juvenile court. She encouraged the families to find a solution.

Students at a Canton Township school were playing a game on April 29 in which kids jump to catch a ball. Authorities said the older boy forcefully threw the ball, leaving his classmate with a concussion.