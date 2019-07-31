Iowa man on Florida honeymoon drowns during first ocean swim
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — An Iowa seminary student honeymooning in Florida drowned when he was swept out to sea on his first time in the ocean, officials said.
A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office incident report said
Dalton Cottrell, 22, of Malcom, Iowa, drowned while swimming Tuesday at Crescent Beach, south of Jacksonville, according to The Florida Times-Union.
A beachgoer heard screaming from the water and grabbed a paddleboard, joining a lifeguard who went to the rescue.
They found Cottrell and brought him back to shore but it was too late.
Cottrell’s wife, Cheyenne, told St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies it was his first time in the ocean.
She said the current pulled them out and ‘‘he started to freak out.’’
Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary in Ankeny, Iowa, said in a statement that the couple were seniors at the school and had married Saturday.
associated press