Iowa man on Florida honeymoon drowns during first ocean swim

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — An Iowa seminary student honeymooning in Florida drowned when he was swept out to sea on his first time in the ocean, officials said.

A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office incident report said

Dalton Cottrell, 22, of Malcom, Iowa, drowned while swimming Tuesday at Crescent Beach, south of Jacksonville, according to The Florida Times-Union.

A beachgoer heard screaming from the water and grabbed a paddleboard, joining a lifeguard who went to the rescue.