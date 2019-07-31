Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN
WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Kelly Craft to become the next US envoy to the United Nations despite Democratic concerns about her inexperience and potential conflicts of interest.
Craft, a longtime GOP activist from Kentucky, is currently US ambassador to Canada.
She was confirmed 56-34, ending a more than seven-month vacancy in the key diplomatic position.
She and her husband, Joe Craft, have donated millions of dollars to Republican political candidates, and she will be the first major political donor to occupy the top UN post for any administration. Joe Craft is the chief executive of Alliance Resource Partners, one of the largest coal producers in the country.
In her confirmation hearing, Craft vowed to continue the efforts of Trump’s first ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, to push for reform at the world body and to fight against anti-Israel resolutions and actions by the UN and its affiliated agencies.
