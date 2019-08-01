‘Chance the Snapper,’ alligator in Chicago lagoon, cost the city $33,600 to remove

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago’s efforts to wrangle an alligator who was found living in a park lagoon this summer cost more than $33,600.

Most of the costs arose from city workers putting up and removing barricades to keep people away from the lagoon in Humboldt Park after the male reptile was first spotted there last month.

Florida trapper Frank Robb captured the 4- to 5-foot long alligator on July 16. Officials say a $2,500 fee went to Robb. He also received $2,166 for travel and lodging.