Jeffrey Epstein’s bail bid hurt as court slams private guards for wealthy

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein had sought a similar arrangement in his case.

Wealthy people charged with crimes don’t have a right to be freed from jail and watched at home by private guards, the federal appeals court weighing Jeffrey Epstein’s appeal of his bail request ruled in a separate case.

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York on Thursday refused to overturn a bail ruling that kept Jean Boustani, an executive of the Privinvest family of maritime services companies, behind bars. Boustani had asked to be released to home confinement while awaiting trial for his part in an alleged $2 billion money laundering scheme.