Mother of boy found in Denver storage unit pleads to abuse

DENVER — A mother pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse resulting in the death of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found in a Denver storage unit, in a deal requiring her cooperation with prosecutors who have charged the boy’s father with murder.

The plea agreement approved by a judge recommends that Elisha Pankey spend between 16 and 32 years in prison. Prosecutors said she will not be sentenced until after the trial of her husband, Leland Pankey.

Elisha Pankey, 43, did not speak during the brief court appearance aside from answering a judge’s questions about her understanding of the agreement.