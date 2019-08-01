Mother of boy found in Denver storage unit pleads to abuse
DENVER — A mother pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse resulting in the death of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found in a Denver storage unit, in a deal requiring her cooperation with prosecutors who have charged the boy’s father with murder.
The plea agreement approved by a judge recommends that Elisha Pankey spend between 16 and 32 years in prison. Prosecutors said she will not be sentenced until after the trial of her husband, Leland Pankey.
Elisha Pankey, 43, did not speak during the brief court appearance aside from answering a judge’s questions about her understanding of the agreement.
Previously released court documents revealed that she began cooperating with investigators two months after she was charged. She told investigators in March that her husband physically abused Caden McWilliams and was not feeding the boy. She also told police that her husband kept their son in a dog kennel ‘‘a few days’’ before he died in mid-July at a hotel where the family had been living.
Police also spoke with a witness, who said the mother told her the boy stayed in the kennel overnight despite his cries of being thirsty and hot. The woman said Pankey told her the boy was dead one morning and she believed he had suffocated.
The witness also told police that Pankey said she and her husband took Caden’s body to the storage unit, where they poured concrete over him and wrapped the dog kennel in plastic trash bags.
ASSOCIATED PRESS