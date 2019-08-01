Growing support for an impeachment inquiry adds to pressure on Pelosi

The trickle of Democrats coming out in favor of opening a full impeachment inquiry is threatening to turn into a flood, raising pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, to take the full House vote she has tried to avoid all year. This week alone, a dozen Democrats have announced their support for an inquiry, and with at least 116 declared supporters, the backers of an impeachment inquiry are more than halfway to the 218 votes they need in the House. They are two shy of a majority of the Democratic Caucus.

On Wednesday, the influential chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Representative Nita M. Lowey of New York, added her voice.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, it was a soft-spoken senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Representative Emanuel Cleaver, of Missouri. On Tuesday, the careful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Eliot L. Engel, of New York, threw in his support. So did Representatives Jennifer Wexton and Jason Crow, two freshmen who flipped Republican seats in Virginia and Colorado.

It was not necessarily supposed to go that way. The House’s departure Friday was expected to lower the issue’s temperature. An unexpected declaration by the House Judiciary Committee in court papers that an impeachment investigation was in effect already underway might well have cooled matters further.

But far from relieving the pressure, the Judiciary Committee’s legal maneuver may have eased the way for more Democrats to come forward. Two high-ranking senators, Patty Murray of Washington and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, also joined the fray this week.

“The president’s repeated abuses have brought American democracy to a perilous crossroads,” Engel said. “Following the guidance of the Constitution — which I have sworn to uphold — is the only way to achieve justice.”

For now, there are few signs that the rising support will translate into meaningful changes in the House Democratic leadership’s approach to an issue that deeply divides the country.

Pelosi and her top lieutenants remain skeptical of advancing a full-bore impeachment without broader public support and are steering the caucus forward with one foot tapping the brakes. They want to see if the House can use the courts to free up information and witnesses related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that are being blocked by the White House before reaching conclusions — a process that could take months, at best.

It appeared last week as if House leaders might have found a middle ground.

On her way out of town, Pelosi blessed a Judiciary Committee proposal to take the position in court that the panel had already begun, on its own authority, “investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment.” Therefore, the panel said, Democrats did not actually need a House vote of the sort that was taken to initiate impeachment inquiries into Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton.

“The stance that she has taken is going to stay put for awhile,” said Representative Mike Quigley, Democrat of Illinois, who advocates an inquiry.

Democratic leaders always recognized the August break could be an inflection point for some lawmakers, when conversations with constituents could push them toward endorsing impeachment. But the drive toward an inquiry seems to be driven as much by Capitol Hill politics as by any push from voters. Impeachment was barely a whisper in two nights of Democratic presidential debate.

Quigley said members’ views are being shaped by a range of factors, including possible primary challenges, Mueller’s testimony last week, comments by Trump that are widely condemned as racist, and the administration’s refusal to comply with certain investigative requests by Congress.

Republicans are watching for what they believe could be a suicidal decision by Democrats. Trump has been eager to paint his opposition as ignoring the real needs of voters in favor of a blind pursuit of him — a frame he hopes to fix in place before his 2020 reelection fight. House Republicans have just as gleefully teed off on lawmakers, particularly moderates, who support an impeachment inquiry.

When Democratic Representative Kim Schrier of Washington, who narrowly flipped a Republican seat in 2018, announced her support this week for an inquiry, the House Republican Conference’s campaign arm denounced her as a “deranged socialist” who was “so blinded by her hatred of President Trump that she is perpetuating impeachment conspiracy theories instead of working for her constituents.”

That campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, used similarly colorful language to tar Crow, who won a suburban district in Denver, and Wexton, who took a Northern Virginia seat. It is even going after vulnerable Democrats, like Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, who do not support voting to open an inquiry but have said the Judiciary Committee and others should stay their course.