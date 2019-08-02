R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex charges

NEW YORK — R&B singer R. Kelly is due in a New York City court Friday for an arraignment on charges he sexually abused women and girls.

The jailed Kelly was scheduled to appear at back-to-back hearings in federal court in Brooklyn, where he was expected to enter a not guilty plea and then seek bail. The hearings follow his arrest last month in a separate Chicago case accusing him of engaging in child pornography.

Kelly, 52, is charged in New York with exploiting five victims, identified only as ‘‘Jane Does.’’ According to court papers, they include one he met at one of his concerts and another at a radio station where she was an intern.