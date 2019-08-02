US military and intelligence officials at odds over Islamic State in Afghanistan

But intelligence officials in Washington disagree, arguing the group is mostly incapable of exporting terrorism worldwide. The officials believe that the Islamic State in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan, remains a regional problem and is more of a threat to the Taliban than to the West.

US military commanders in Afghanistan have described the Islamic State affiliate there as a growing problem that is capable of inspiring and directing attacks in western countries, including the United States.

WASHINGTON — Senior US military and intelligence officials are sharply divided over how much of a threat the Islamic State group in Afghanistan poses to the West, a critical point in the Trump administration’s debate over whether US troops stay or withdraw after nearly 18 years of war.

Advertisement

Differences between the US military and Washington’s intelligence community over Afghanistan are almost as enduring as the war itself. The Pentagon and spy agencies have long differed over the strength of the Taliban and the effectiveness of the military’s campaign in Afghanistan.

Whether to keep counterterrorism forces in Afghanistan is at the heart of the Trump administration’s internal debate over the future of the war.

Ten current and former American and European officials who are familiar with the military and intelligence assessments of the strength of Islamic State in Afghanistan provided details of the debate to The New York Times. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the issue and confidential assessments of the terrorism threat.

A State Department envoy is leading negotiations for a peace deal that would give the Taliban political power in Afghanistan and withdraw international troops. For months, the Trump administration has been drafting plans to cut the 14,000 US forces who are currently there by half. On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump had ordered a reduction in the number of troops in Afghanistan before the 2020 presidential election, but he did not specify a number.

Advertisement

“That’s my directive from the president of the United States,” Pompeo told the Economic Club of Washington. “He’s been unambiguous: End the endless wars. Draw down. Reduce. It won’t just be us.”

Yet at the same time, current and former officials, including retired Army generals Jack Keane and David Petraeus, are lobbying the Trump administration to maintain several thousand Special Operations forces in Afghanistan. Doing so, they argue, will keep terrorist groups from returning and help prevent the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces.

“US troops in Afghanistan have prevented another catastrophic attack on our homeland for 18 years,” Keane said in an interview. “Expecting the Taliban to provide that guarantee in the future by withdrawing all US troops makes no sense.”

The Islamic State in Afghanistan surfaced in 2015 and was quickly dismissed by Pentagon officials merely as a breakaway group from the Taliban in Pakistan, but one with little ability to expand given the pervasiveness of other hard-liners.

Four years later, the Islamic State Khorasan is made up of roughly 3,000 fighters and is well resourced, funded, and entrenched in the rural areas of eastern Afghanistan.

A United Nations report released this week concluded that the Islamic State Khorasan was responsible for 423 of the 3,812 civilians — about 11 percent — who were killed or wounded in Afghanistan during the first six months of 2019.

Advertisement

Intelligence officials in Washington said the territory controlled by the Islamic State in Afghanistan was not of strategic importance — much like Pakistan’s lawless frontier. Neither government officials in Kabul nor foreign forces have ever truly controlled the rural mountain ranges that run along Afghanistan’s eastern border.

When the Islamic State grabbed territory in Jowzjan province last year, US officials and Taliban leaders alike were concerned. But officials said the Taliban, after a concerted bombing campaign by US aircraft, pushed out the Islamic State, which since has been unable to capture land outside the provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar.

US military officials in Kabul said broad assessments from Washington often belie evidence that US troops find on the battlefield, such as information gleaned on raids and from materials like cellphones. That intelligence, officials said, has portrayed an expanding Islamic State recruiting network and an extremist influence that extends well outside the country.

In one example, a senior intelligence official said, evidence compiled from Afghanistan showed that an Islamic State leader in Nangarhar province helped inspire and direct an April 7, 2017, terrorist attack that killed five people and wounded at least 12 in Stockholm.

The Islamic State remains a threat to US forces in Afghanistan. At least a half-dozen US troops have been killed fighting the group since 2015, and a CIA contractor lost a leg in an Islamic State attack last fall.

But the size of the group remains a sticking point between the military and intelligence agencies.

Advertisement

Military officials at the US Central Command, which oversees the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, have routinely doubled the estimated number of fighters that intelligence officials had separately predicted would be present in a given village or area, according to two US officials.

In part, the spy agencies’ assessments are the result of their reliance on technical intelligence collection, like drones sweeping over training camps and electronic eavesdropping on cellphones and other communications.

The National Security Agency can count cellphone signals from known insurgents or terrorists. But, officials said, many fighters do not carry cellphones, and those who do are increasingly encrypting their messages. An NSA spokesman declined to comment.