Trump makes light of burglary of Cummings’s home, draws criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike

Trump was responding to news reports, including one broadcast on Fox News in the previous hour, that the residence of Cummings and his wife in West Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood was burglarized last weekend, just hours before Trump started attacking the House Oversight Committee chairman on Twitter.

‘‘Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!’’ Trump tweeted to his more than 62 million followers.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Friday made light of new reports that the Baltimore home of Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings had been recently burglarized, drawing a chiding response from his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, among others.

Haley, whom Trump praised as ‘‘a fantastic person’’ on the day in October that she announced her plans to resign, was among a cascade of people, including some Republicans, to criticize Trump’s latest tweet directed at Cummings and the city he represents.

‘‘This is so unnecessary,’’ Haley wrote in a tweet that included an emoji with rolling eyes.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served in Trump’s administration for its first two years.

Other Republicans weighing in Friday included Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who said Trump’s tweet was ‘‘so beneath the office you hold.’’

‘‘It’s childish, and yet it’s getting really old,’’ Kinzinger said on Twitter. Kinzinger has also criticized Trump on other occasions.

Echoing other Democrats, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said that he was concerned by Trump’s ‘‘racist & dangerous rhetoric, which divides our communities and could lead to someone getting hurt.’’

‘‘Words have consequences,’’ Hoyer cautioned on Twitter.