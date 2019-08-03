scorecardresearch

Multiple shooters reported near El Paso shopping mall, police say

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondent,Updated August 3, 2019, 2 minutes ago

Police warned of multiple shooters Saturday afternoon near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

“We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of very large area,” the tweet said.

El Paso police had initially said in an 11:04 a.m. tweet local time that there was an active shooter in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

“The scene is still active,” the tweet said.

The Dallas division of the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms bureau tweeted that officials were on the way to assist El Paso police at the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated.

