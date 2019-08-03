Multiple shooters reported near El Paso shopping mall, police say

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure.

Police warned of multiple shooters Saturday afternoon near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

El Paso police had initially said in an 11:04 a.m. tweet local time that there was an active shooter in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

“The scene is still active,” the tweet said.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

The Dallas division of the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms bureau tweeted that officials were on the way to assist El Paso police at the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is en route to assist @EPPOLICE at the scene of a reported shooting in the area of #CieloVistaMall in #ElPaso TX. Please stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media. https://t.co/uw3DEFZRJt pic.twitter.com/0KqUK5nmmI — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 3, 2019

This breaking news story will be updated.

