Democratic donor head count: Sanders has the most and gets the most. But there’s more

Sanders is relying heavily on small donors to power his campaign, and he entered the 2020 race with a huge network of online donors who supported his 2016 presidential bid.

This is the first time since the primary race began in earnest that we can estimate how many individual donors each candidate has attracted — a key indicator of how much they are catching on with voters.

NEW YORK — Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has a huge lead over other Democratic presidential candidates in the number of individual donors they have each accumulated so far.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the other leading liberal in the race, is outpacing the rest of the field across much of the country — a sign that her strategy of relying on grass-roots donors, and refraining from holding high-dollar fund-raisers, is working.

Some candidates are showing regional strength, including former vice president Joe Biden, who is doing well in Delaware and northeastern Pennsylvania, as well as in many places across the Southeast. Senator Kamala Harris of California is formidable in her home state, the nation’s most populous. And Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., has drawn strong support in some parts of the Midwest.

Attracting individual donors has been particularly important in the 2020 race because the Democratic National Committee is using grass-roots fund-raising as one of the qualification standards for the debates. To qualify for the next round of debates in September, candidates will need to have at least 130,000 unique donors, in addition to meeting a polling requirement.

The campaigns have been required to reveal their overall fund-raising totals, and many have released information about their number of donors, but it has not been possible until now to estimate how many donors each Democratic candidate has attracted.

The New York Times analysis is based in part on fund-raising records disclosed Wednesday by ActBlue, an online platform that processes donations for the Democratic candidates.

Although the number of donors is especially important in the 2020 primary race, the amount of money campaigns raise is ultimately what allows them to pay the bills. By that measure as well, Sanders leads in large parts of the country.

Overall, Sanders is leading his rivals in total money raised, but not by a huge margin — even though he has far more donors than any of them.

Most other candidates are drawing in more dollars per donor — an estimated average of roughly $80 for both Biden and Harris, for example. Sanders, on the other hand, has brought in an estimated $46 per donor.

Sanders’ campaign has tried to encourage larger contributions. “We have two choices: We need more donations or we need people to give just a bit more than they have before,” Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ campaign manager, wrote in an e-mail in the spring.

Although Sanders has a sprawling list of donors nationwide, geographic dominance does not necessarily translate into a cash advantage of the same magnitude. Just as population density differs in urban, suburban, and rural areas, the number of people who donate to political campaigns also varies widely based on geography.

Ranking as the top Democrat for individual donors in a densely populated urban area is far different from leading the field in an area where few people are donating to campaigns.

For example, Warren has more donors in a single ZIP code in Brooklyn than any candidate has in the entire state of Mississippi. Buttigieg has more donors in a single ZIP code in Washington, D.C., than any candidate has in South Dakota.

Many Democratic candidates have struggled to develop a broad donor base across the nation, though in some cases they at least have bragging rights in their own backyard. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has the largest number of donors in most of her state, as does Governor Steve Bullock of Montana in his state.

Former representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas, whose fund-raising slowed significantly after a strong start, leads the field in donors in most of his state.