Mass. politicians share condolences, call for action following El Paso shooting
At least 20 people are dead and more than two dozen injured following a shooting Saturday at an El Paso, Texas, shopping area.
The shooting prompted an outbreak of condolences and calls for action. Here’s how Massachusetts representatives responded to the news.
El Paso is brave and El Paso is strong. This city and its people will emerge from this tragedy. But that doesn’t change the fact that they shouldn’t have to.— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 3, 2019
What we witnessed in #ElPaso today was an act of terrorism. Robbing us of the lives of more than 20 people, a terrorist emboldened by racist rhetoric, armed with weapons that should be outlawed. Enough. It’s time to channel our rage and heartbreak into real policy change. https://t.co/AX4XnaYQNl— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 4, 2019
The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019
Not again. #ElPasoShooting— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 3, 2019
In MA we took matters into our own hands. We identified the problems of gun violence, put our communities and public safety officers first, and passed gun laws. We now have the lowest level of gun deaths in the country. This is not a coincidence.
Horrified and saddened to learn of the devastating shooting in El Paso. While no words can provide solace for those who lost loved ones to this senseless violence, Massachusetts joins the entire nation in praying for the victims, families and the entire community.— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 3, 2019
My heart breaks for El Paso. Another terrible, senseless act of gun violence. We cannot allow this to become normal. And we need more than thoughts and prayers. We need action. https://t.co/n2mah8bh2h— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) August 3, 2019
My heart is with the people of Texas. We have the power to end this horror – I ask that we come together, & end the gun violence epidemic that plagues our communities.— Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) August 3, 2019
It’s time the Senate pass common sense gun laws. Americans should not have to live in fear. We can end this. https://t.co/zjFYwxVwvg
No community should have to endure this.— Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) August 3, 2019
No country should allow this. https://t.co/gZABQO6zuw
Horrific news out of Texas today. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and first responders as we deal with yet another tragedy in our nation.— Maura Healey (@MassAGO) August 3, 2019
How much more senseless gun violence must our communities suffer from? The time to come together and take action is now.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.