Photos: The scene in El Paso after a mass shooting

Globe StaffAugust 3, 2019, an hour ago
Law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of Saturday’s shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of Saturday’s shooting in El Paso, Texas.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
A vehicle carried a team of law-enforcement officers to the scene.
A vehicle carried a team of law-enforcement officers to the scene.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
Police directed people away from the shooting scene.
Police directed people away from the shooting scene.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
A police officer adjusted his firearm.
A police officer adjusted his firearm.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
Law enforcement vehicles gathered at the scene.
Law enforcement vehicles gathered at the scene.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
Witness Kendall Long, 24, said he heard gunshots during the attack.
Witness Kendall Long, 24, said he heard gunshots during the attack.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
A US Customs and Border Protection helicopter flew overhead.
A US Customs and Border Protection helicopter flew overhead.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez addressed the media.
El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez addressed the media.(Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)