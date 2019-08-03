Man opens fire near El Paso mall, killing 20

Two law enforcement officials identified the gunman as Patrick Crusius, 21, of the Dallas area and said he was arrested without further incident. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly, and both spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

EL PASO, Texas — A sunny day at a shopping mall complex in this border city turned into chaos and bloodshed late Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart store, killing 20 people, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and sending panicked shoppers into nearby stores.

Authorities are also investigating a manifesto that includes remarks attacking immigrants and is sympathetic to the Christchurch attacker accused of killing 49 people in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques this year, according to the two officials. Authorities have not confirmed that the manifesto is from the same attacker but continue to investigate it.

Most of the victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez said at a news conference. He said the store was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

‘‘This is unprecedented in El Paso,” said Gomez, who added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries.

The gunfire began a few minutes before 11 a.m. The district around Cielo Vista Mall, near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city, has scores of restaurants and stores that are often crowded on the weekends.

Police advised people to stay away from the area and to look for missing family members at a school being used as a reunification area.

The mass shooting came less than a week after a gunman opened fire on a California food festival. Santino William Legan, 19, killed three people and injured 13 others last Sunday at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, said 12 people were taken to the hospital with injuries, including one that died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, he said. He declined to provide additional details on the victims.

Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero. He said those victims ages ranged from 35 to 82.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting ‘‘a heinous and senseless act of violence’’ and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.

Vanessa Saenz, a 37-year-old El Paso resident, was turning into the Walmart parking lot, with her mother and son, to buy the family’s weekly groceries, when she heard a few pops that sounded like fireworks.

She looked over and saw a man who seemed to be ‘‘dancing’’ in the air — and then she noticed a woman sprinting.

Saenz realized that the man had been shot and that those were no fireworks.

‘‘My mom yelled, ‘Just go! Speed and just go!’ but of course there were people trying to dodge the bullets and running through the parking lot,’’ Saenz said in an interview with The Washington Post.

She also caught a glimpse of the shooter, who she said was wearing dark cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and some sort of earmuffs. He was around 5-foot-10-inches tall, thin, and carrying a rifle, she said.

He was just ‘‘shooting randomly,’’ Saenz said, and then he walked into the store and she lost sight of him.

Inside the Walmart, shoppers and employees raced to exit or even hide in shelves. Witnesses said good Samaritans used their own cars to transport victims to hospitals.

A family of three was among a dozen people waiting outside a nearby bus station after the shooting. They were trying to return to their car that was in a blocked-off Walmart parking lot.

‘‘I heard the shots but I thought they were hits, like roof construction,’’ said Adriana Quezada, 39, who was in the women’s clothing section of Walmart with her two children.

Quezada said she saw four men, dressed in black, moving together firing guns indiscriminately. Police confirmed only one gunman.

Quezada’s 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son threw themselves to the ground, then later ran out of the Walmart through an emergency exit. She said they were not hurt.

Other witnesses described chaos.

“We heard shots and saw smoke,” said Victor Gamboa, 18, who works at the McDonald’s inside the Walmart store. “I saw a man on the floor full of blood. He appeared to be dead. It happened very quickly.”

Gamboa said he and other McDonald’s workers sheltered the customers and huddled on the floor for 15 minutes. Officers eventually arrived and escorted the group out to a Sam’s Club store across the street.

A Walmart worker, Sergio Armando Samaniego, 40, who works as a clerk in the store’s garden center, said he heard the gunman enter through the automotive section. Samaniego had been on break and was headed back to the garden center when, minutes later, he heard gunshots.

Manuel Uruchurtu, 20, had just paid at the Walmart register at 10:36 a.m. and was walking out of the store’s doors when he heard the sound of shots. As Uruchurtu fled the store with a horde of people, he saw two bodies on the ground outside, one surrounded by a pool of blood.

“I saw people crying: children, old people, all in shock,” Uruchurtu said.

“I saw a baby, maybe 6 to 8 months old, with blood all over their belly,” he continued. “It was crying and crying. Fortunately it was still alive.”

Police said by midafternoon that a suspect was in custody and the public was no longer in danger. Police believe he was the ‘‘sole shooter’’ but are continuing to investigate reports that others were involved.

White House staff said President Trump was briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General William Barr and Abbott. ‘‘Reports are very bad, many killed,’’ the president tweeted.

Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum Saturday in Las Vegas shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.

O’Rourke, who said he had called his wife before taking the stage, said the shooting shatters ‘‘any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable’’ on tackling gun violence.

The Democrat said he heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to ‘‘keep that [expletive] on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities.’’

‘‘We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people a year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that,’’ O’Rourke said.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas, across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

The city has become a focal point of the immigration debate, drawing Trump in February to argue that walling off the southern border would make the United States safer, while city residents and O’Rourke led thousands on a protest march past the barrier of barbed-wire topped fencing and towering metal slats.

O’Rourke stressed that border walls haven’t made his hometown safer. The city’s murder rate was less than half the national average in 2005, the year before the start of its border fence. Before the wall project started, El Paso had been rated one of the three safest major US cities going back to 1997.

Material from The Washington Post and New York Times was used in this report.