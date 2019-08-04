Dayton shooting: Here’s what we know about the victims

Here are some of their stories:

Nine people were killed and at least 27 others were injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio.

A graduate student at a university in Pennsylvania who was interning with a Dayton facility for people battling cancer was among those killed in the Ohio city early Sunday.

Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at St. Francis University.

‘‘Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others,’’ university President Malachi Van Tassell said in a statement. The university, in Loretto, Pa., is the oldest Franciscan institution of higher learning in the United States.

Cumer had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, which strives to improve the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance offered Cumer a full-time position just days before he was killed, the organization said on its website. It described Cumer as hard-working, dedicated and one week away from completing his internship.

‘‘He was well liked and respected by everyone on our team, and we all will miss him very much,’’ the organization said.

Van Tassell said a Mass in Cumer’s memory will be arranged on campus this week.

LOIS OGLESBY: A NURSING STUDENT WHO WANTED TO CARE FOR CHILDREN

Lois Oglesby, 27, was in nursing school and looked forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children, her cousin said. She was also the mother of a newborn and had an older daughter.

Derasha Merrett told the Dayton Daily News that she was up feeding her own newborn when a friend called her at 3 a.m. Sunday to tell her, through sobs, that Oglesby had died in the Dayton shooting.

‘‘She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person,’’ Merrett said. ‘‘I have cried so much, I can’t cry anymore.’’

Merrett said she and her cousin grew up in the same church, were on the same drill team, and that Oglesby worked at her children’s day care center.

‘‘We all grew up in this little town, Merrett said. ‘‘We’re all family.’’

OTHER VICTIMS

Dayton police have identified the other victims as:

■ Megan K. Betts, 22, the gunman’s sister.

■ Saeed Saleh, 38, a black male.

■ Derrick R. Fudge, 57, a black male.

■ Logan Turner, 30, a white male.

■ Thomas J. McNichols, 25, a black male.

■ Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, a black female.

■ Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, a black female.