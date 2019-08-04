Global warming brings wildfire risk to rainy US Northwest
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Nestled in the Cascade Mountains foothills, the bustling Seattle suburb of Issaquah seems an unlikely candidate for anxiety over wildfires. The region, famous for its rainfall, has long escaped major burns.
But according to specialists, previously too-wet-to-burn parts of the Pacific Northwest face an increasing risk of significant wildfires because climate change is bringing higher temperatures, lower humidity, and longer droughts.
And the region is exposed, with property owners often less prepared for fire than in drier places. In Issaquah and towns like it across the region, vegetation spills into backyards, often pressing against houses in neighborhoods with few escape routes.
‘‘The only thing that’s keeping it from going off like a nuclear bomb is the weather,’’ said Chris Dicus, a California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo professor and head of the Association for Fire Ecology, which studies wildfires.
A climate assessment prepared by 13 federal agencies and released in 2018 said the Pacific Northwest had warmed nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900. Specialists say even a modest increase in contributing factors, like days without rain, could make Pacific Northwest forests much more prone to burning.
‘‘Those are the kinds of changes that amount to taking a forest and pushing it over the edge,’’ said Michael Medler, chair of Western Washington University’s environmental studies department.
As of late June, western Oregon forests had seen double the average number of fire starts from the previous decade — 48 versus 20. Washington had 194 starts, compared with an average of 74.
Associated Press