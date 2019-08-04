Global warming brings wildfire risk to rainy US Northwest

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Nestled in the Cascade Mountains foothills, the bustling Seattle suburb of Issaquah seems an unlikely candidate for anxiety over wildfires. The region, famous for its rainfall, has long escaped major burns.

But according to specialists, previously too-wet-to-burn parts of the Pacific Northwest face an increasing risk of significant wildfires because climate change is bringing higher temperatures, lower humidity, and longer droughts.

And the region is exposed, with property owners often less prepared for fire than in drier places. In Issaquah and towns like it across the region, vegetation spills into backyards, often pressing against houses in neighborhoods with few escape routes.