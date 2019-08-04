At least 20 dead in El Paso shopping center shooting as authorities investigate Texas man and manifesto

One official said the specific number of people killed and injured was subject to change, noting that some of the victims were in critical condition. It was not known how many of the injured were shot or were hurt trying to escape the scene.

The attack, just before 10 a.m. on a scorching Texas summer day, sent shoppers racing for cover in a chaotic but all-too-familiar scene of carnage that prompted a massive police and medical response.

EL PASO — A gunman killed at least 20 people and injured 26 more on Saturday at a busy Walmart and shopping mall near the Mexican border, authorities said, in the latest mass shooting to shatter a community and shake the country.

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the inquiry, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, identified the suspect as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old man from a suburb near Dallas, about a nine-hour drive from El Paso. He was taken into custody without incident.

As the shooting quickly became fodder on the presidential campaign trail — Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke of Texas canceled events in Las Vegas to return home — federal and local authorities were scrambling to identify a motive.

One avenue of inquiry is a statement that includes remarks attacking immigrants.

“Right now, we have a manifesto from this individual,” El Paso’s police chief, Greg Allen, told reporters, though he said law enforcement officers were still not clear whether the gunman had posted the document.

The document appeared to be referring to an anti-immigrant online screed. The posting declares support for the gunman who killed 51 in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, outlines fears about Hispanic people gaining power in the United States, and appears to discuss specific details about elements of the attack, including weapons.

It added that politicians of both parties are to blame for the United States “rotting from the inside out.”

El Paso has long been both a cultural and political symbol of Hispanic Texas.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Attorney General William Barr said that ‘‘those who commit such atrocities should be held accountable swiftly and to the fullest extent the law allows.’’ If investigators determine that suspect did write the posting, he could be charged with violations of federal hate crimes laws.

The shooting in El Paso was the deadliest American mass shooting since November 2017, when a gunman killed 26 people in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. It comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in California, killing three and wounding 12 others. One of those killed was a 6-year-old boy.

The scene of the most recent carnage — a Walmart — is likely to become important symbolically in the debate over gun control. Walmart is one of the largest gun retailers in the world and has been under pressure to curtail sales.

Last year, the store announced it was changing the minimum age required to buy a firearm or ammunition at Walmart from 18 to 21 ‘‘in light of recent events,’’ according to a statement released by the company. The decision came two weeks after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.

The shooting apparently began outside the Walmart, which was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Vanessa Saenz, a 37-year-old El Paso resident, was turning into the Walmart parking lot, with her mother and son, to buy the family’s weekly groceries when she heard a few pops that sounded like fireworks.

She looked over and saw a man who seemed to be ‘‘dancing’’ in the air — and then she noticed a woman sprinting.

Saenz realized that the man had been shot and that these were no fireworks.

‘‘My mom yelled, ‘Just go! Speed and just go!’ but of course there were people trying to dodge the bullets and running through the parking lot,’’ Saenz said in an interview.

She also caught a glimpse of the shooter, who she said was wearing dark cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and some sort of earmuffs. He was around 5-foot-10-inches tall, thin and carrying a rifle, she said.

He was just ‘‘shooting randomly,’’ Saenz said, and then he walked into the store and she lost sight of him.

Inside the Walmart, shoppers and employees raced to exit the store or even hide in shelves.

Manuel Uruchurtu, 20, had just paid at the cash register and was walking out when he heard the sound of shots. He turned around and saw the gunman holding a long gun and wearing what looked like shoulder pads. As Uruchurtu fled the store, he saw two bodies on the ground outside, one surrounded by a pool of blood.

“I saw people crying: children, old people, all in shock,” he said. “I saw a baby, maybe 6 to 8 months old, with blood all over their belly.”

Witnesses said Good Samaritans used their cars to transport victims to hospitals.

Residents were quick to volunteer to give blood, and police and military members were helping people look for missing loved ones.

‘‘It’s chaos right now,’’ said Austin Johnson, an Army medic at nearby Fort Bliss, who volunteered to help at the shopping center and later at a school serving as a reunification center.

El Paso has become a focal point of the immigration debate, drawing President Trump in February to argue that walling off the southern border would make the United States safer, while city residents and O'Rourke led thousands on a protest march past the barrier of barbed wire-topped fencing and towering metal slats.

O'Rourke stressed that border walls haven’t made his hometown safer. The city’s murder rate was less than half the national average in 2005, the year before the start of its border fence. Before the wall project started, El Paso had been rated one of the three safest major US cities going back to 1997.

But beyond the new migrants to El Paso, the city has been home for generations of Mexican-Americans who consider themselves more Texan than Mexican. On a clear day, Mexico is visible from the mall’s parking lot.

“It tells us something about the hate and the animosity that exists out there in the nation,” said one longtime El Paso lawmaker, state Senator Jose Rodriguez. “And it seems to always be some of these young people that they’re getting, I guess, irrationally distorted about what’s happening the country.”

The suspect in Saturday’s shooting sounds very much like past shooters — quiet, antisocial and a bit ‘‘strange,’’ according to people who grew up with him in Plano.

Crusius attended school with his twin sister Emily Crucius. The school collectively thought of Patrick Crusius as ‘‘the strange one’’ of the sibling duo, according to two people who attended with them — both of whom requested their names not be published.

Heidi Beirich, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, said the El Paso shooting suspect wasn’t on her group’s radar screen prior to the shooting.

‘‘We had nothing in our files on him,’’ Beirich wrote in an e-mail.

The shooting is the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, and the fifth public mass shooting. Before Saturday, 96 people had died in mass killings in 2019 — 26 of them in public mass shootings.

The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database tracks all US homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed, not including the offender, over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. The database shows that the median age of a public mass shooter is 28, significantly lower than the median age of a person who commits a mass shooting of their family.

Material from The New York Times and the Associated Press was used in this report.