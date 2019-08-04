Man accused of threats against Temple University, campus police

TULLYTOWN, Pa. — A man is charged with making threats against Temple University and its police department as he was buying ammunition in a Walmart.

The Bucks County district attorney’s office said Patrick Buhler, 29, was arraigned Saturday on misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment.

Authorities allege he spoke to a customer in the Walmart in Tullytown Wednesday night about security at Temple University as he was buying five boxes of ammunition. He asked about campus police and their response time, ‘‘eventually making the statement: ‘You will see something on the news in the next couple of days.’ ’’