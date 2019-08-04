Man accused of threats against Temple University, campus police
TULLYTOWN, Pa. — A man is charged with making threats against Temple University and its police department as he was buying ammunition in a Walmart.
The Bucks County district attorney’s office said Patrick Buhler, 29, was arraigned Saturday on misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment.
Authorities allege he spoke to a customer in the Walmart in Tullytown Wednesday night about security at Temple University as he was buying five boxes of ammunition. He asked about campus police and their response time, ‘‘eventually making the statement: ‘You will see something on the news in the next couple of days.’ ’’
Advertisement
The complaint said that Buhler said he was buying .223-caliber rifle ammunition because ‘‘he knows that cops wear bulletproof vests.’’ The authorities allege he had visited other Walmart stores to buy ammunition, knives, and small-cylinder propane bottles as well as a two-way radio and binoculars.
The authorities said in the criminal complaint that Buhler, located at his Morrisville address, said the conversation with the Walmart customer was a mistake, noted he had insinuated ‘‘violent things,’’ and said he didn’t know what he was thinking when he said them.
The criminal complaint also notes Buhler was arrested in April in Flemington, N.J., and charged with weapons offenses, in connection with the possession of assault-type weapons, rifles, handguns, large-capacity magazines, and prohibited ammunition. The status of that case was unclear.
Buhler was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $100,000. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Buhler; a message left at a number that’s listed in his name wasn’t immediately responded to on Sunday.
Associated Press