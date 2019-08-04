Sex-abuse scandal envelops Conn. school
HARTFORD — Police are continuing an investigation that has led to sexual-assault charges against two former staff members at a magnet school.
Corriche Gaskin, 35, a behavioral specialist at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London, Conn., is accused of sexually assaulting two students and videotaping sexual encounters, including with a teacher, and showing them to students. The incidents allegedly occurred from March 2016 to June 2017.
Jevon Elmore, a paraprofessional, is charged with sexual assault at the high school.
Melissa Rodriguez, a former middle school teacher, is charged with failing to report an incident. She has pleaded not guilty. Messages seeking comment from the others’ attorneys were not returned.
Advertisement
Former principal Alison Burdick is suing; she was put on leave for providing information to police the school district claims compromised student confidentially.
Associated Press