Sex-abuse scandal envelops Conn. school

HARTFORD — Police are continuing an investigation that has led to sexual-assault charges against two former staff members at a magnet school.

Corriche Gaskin, 35, a behavioral specialist at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London, Conn., is accused of sexually assaulting two students and videotaping sexual encounters, including with a teacher, and showing them to students. The incidents allegedly occurred from March 2016 to June 2017.

Jevon Elmore, a paraprofessional, is charged with sexual assault at the high school.