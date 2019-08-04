Teen arrested in 6-year-old boy’s fall from top of London’s Tate Modern art gallery

LONDON — A teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday after a 6-year-old child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics found the injured child on a fifth-floor roof of the Tate. He was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police reported in a statement.

‘‘A 17-year-old male had remained with members of the public on the10th floor viewing platform,’’ the statement said. ‘‘There is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim.’’