In wake of El Paso shooting, Mexico says it will take actions to protect Mexicans in US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico will take legal measures to protect Mexican nationals in the US after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday killed at least three Mexicans, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

The country’s “indignation” will be translated into effective and expedited legal action that will demand conditions to protect Mexicans in the US, Ebrard said in a video posted on Twitter Sunday.

“Mexico expresses its deepest rejection and condemnation towards this barbaric act where innocent Mexicans lost their lives,” Ebrard said in the video. “What happened is inadmissible, and I’ll be announcing the first legal steps we’ve taken in accordance with international law.”