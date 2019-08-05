Chicago has its worst weekend of gun violence in 2019 as 7 are killed
CHICAGO — While much of the nation’s attention was focused on the gun massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend, Chicago was convulsed by its own burst of violence — the worst weekend the city has seen in 2019.
It was an extreme example of the routine but devastating gun violence, often related to gang conflicts, that cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and St. Louis experience on a regular basis.
Police said seven people were killed and 52 wounded by gunfire throughout Chicago from Friday evening to Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the leg while sitting in a car.
Advertisement
Early Sunday, 17 people were shot in a period of two hours in a small pocket on the city’s West Side, turning residential blocks into chaotic scenes of ambulances, grieving family members, and cars pockmarked with bullets.
There were 32 separate shooting incidents throughout the weekend, the police said.
Shootings and homicides have decreased in 2019, but there have been at least 300 homicides this year and 1,600 people shot, according to the Chicago Tribune.
NEW YORK TIMES