Chicago has its worst weekend of gun violence in 2019 as 7 are killed

CHICAGO — While much of the nation’s attention was focused on the gun massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend, Chicago was convulsed by its own burst of violence — the worst weekend the city has seen in 2019.

It was an extreme example of the routine but devastating gun violence, often related to gang conflicts, that cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and St. Louis experience on a regular basis.

Police said seven people were killed and 52 wounded by gunfire throughout Chicago from Friday evening to Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the leg while sitting in a car.