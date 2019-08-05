Copycats, video games, mental illness: What we know about mass shootings

Many of these factors have been studied by scientists for decades. Here are answers to some common questions:

On Monday morning, President Trump made his first televised statement about the mass murders in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. He called for action to “stop mass killings before they start,” citing what he said were a number of contributing factors: the contagious nature of mass murder, the glorification of violence in video games, and the need to act on “red flags” to identify those with mental illnesses who could commit such crimes.

Yes. Police find abundant evidence that shooters have studied previous crimes, often mimicking gestures or killing tactics, as if in homage to previous killers. This is true both of younger shooters who mow down unarmed people in schools, or at random, and of older men who execute innocents in the name of an ideology — be it opposition to immigration, white supremacy, radical Islam, or another extreme belief.

The boy who slaughtered elementary school children and teachers in Sandy Hook, Conn., had studied the Columbine massacre, among many others. The man who shot to death 50 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando had studied a previous attack, in San Bernardino, Calif. In those cases, the murderers cited radical Islam as their justification.

Advertisement

The young man accused of shooting to death more than 20 adults and children in a Walmart in El Paso over the weekend had seen the video posted by the man who had gunned down unarmed worshippers at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Forensic psychologists say that many would-be mass killers see themselves as part of a brotherhood of like-minded, isolated and resentful boys and men. To them, previous mass murderers may be perceived as idols and pioneers.

Are video games to blame?

The results of studies attempting to clarify the relationship between violent video games and aggression have been mixed, with experts deeply divided. A just-published analysis of the research to date concludes that “in the vast majority of settings, violent video games do increase aggressive behavior” — but that “these effects are almost always quite small.”

Advertisement

The “aggression” in question falls well short of assault with a weapon, never mind mass murder. So the weight of scientific opinion is that video games are not a decisive factor when a spree killer decides to act.

A 2004 report conducted by the Secret Service and the Education Department found that only 12 percent of perpetrators in more than three dozen school shootings showed an interest in violent video games.

Establishing a persuasive link between shooting digital figures from the couch and real people in a mall or school is a long shot. A huge proportion of males in the United States have played or are playing video games; only a handful commit mass murders. And video games are even more popular in Asian countries, where mass killings are far rarer.

What about mental illness?

The link is tenuous, at best. People who blame mass shootings on “the mentally ill” are usually reasoning backward from the act itself: The person just shot 20 unarmed strangers, so he must be “crazy.”

In fact, scientists find that only a small fraction of people with persistent mental distress are more likely than average to commit violent acts: patients with paranoid schizophrenia, which is characterized by delusional thinking and often so-called command hallucinations — frightening voices identifying threats where none exist.

Advertisement

People living in this kind of misery are far more likely to be the victims of violence than perpetrators, but they can act violently themselves, especially when using drugs or alcohol.

The clearest recent example is Jared Loughner, the college student who opened fire at an event in Tucson, Ariz., hosted by then-Representative Gabrielle Giffords in 2011, killing six and wounding 13. Loughner’s online posts demonstrated increasing drug use and paranoid fantasies.

About 1 in 5 mass murderers shows evidence of psychosis, according to Dr. Michael Stone, a forensic psychiatrist who maintains data on some 350 murderers going back more than a century. The rest have many of the problems that nearly everyone has to manage at some point in life: anger, isolation, depressive moods, resentments, jealousy.