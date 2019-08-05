Here’s what late-night hosts said about the El Paso and Dayton shootings
Late-night hosts returned to the airwaves Monday for the first time since 31 people were killed and another 50 injured in mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.
The shootings, carried out with hours of each other, drew calls for gun reform, and the hosts added their voices to those pleas for background checks and other gun control measures.
They also touched on the rhetoric behind the El Paso attack — the gunman is believed to have posted an anti-immigrant manifest online before the shooting, parroting language from President Trump, among others, in his justification for the violence.
“It’s not just about guns,” Seth Meyers said on NBC. “The shooting in El Paso was an act of white supremacist domestic terrorism specifically targeting Hispanics. It is a threat that is growing and real.”
Here are the hosts’ complete comments:
Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Fallon
Seth Meyers
Trevor Noah
James Corden
