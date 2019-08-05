Judges to hear appeal in lawsuit over John Steinbeck works

A three-judge panel of the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals will be in Alaska’s largest city on Tuesday to hear arguments in an appeal by the estate of Steinbeck’s late son, Thomas Steinbeck, over a 2017 jury verdict in California.

ANCHORAGE — Another chapter is set to play out this week in a decades-old family dispute over control of the classic works by author John Steinbeck.

In that case, a federal jury awarded the author’s stepdaughter, Waverly Scott Kaffaga, more than $13 million in a lawsuit claiming Steinbeck’s son and daughter-in-law, Gail Steinbeck, impeded film adaptations of the iconic works.

Advertisement

It was up to the Los Angeles jury to decide if Thomas and Gail Steinbeck interfered with deals and should pay up. Kaffaga had sued her stepbrother, his widow, Gail, and their company.

Attorney Matthew Dowd, representing the Thomas Steinbeck estate, said part of the appeal contends the 1983 agreement was in violation of a 1976 change to copyright law that gave artists or their blood relatives the right to terminate copyright deals. The appeal also disputes the award handed up by the jury, maintaining it was not supported by ‘‘substantial evidence.’’

Kaffaga — executor for the estate of her mother, Elaine Steinbeck, the author’s widow and third wife — had alleged that long-running litigation over the author’s estate prevented her from making the most of his copyrights at a time when marquee names such as Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Lawrence were interested in bringing masterpieces, ‘‘The Grapes of Wrath’’ and ‘‘East of Eden,’’ back to the screen. She said the deals instead fell apart over the years.