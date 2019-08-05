scorecardresearch

Photos from the scenes of the Dayton and El Paso shootings

People grieved during the Hope Border Institute prayer vigil in El Paso, Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)
Shoes were piled outside the scene of a mass shooting at Ned Peppers bar in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Walmart customers were escorted from the store after a gunman opened fire on shoppers near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)
Women reacted during the Hope Border Institute prayer vigil in El Paso, Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)
From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich, and Laura Barrios comforted each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting in El Paso, Texas.(John Locher/Associated PRess)
Law enforcement agents responded to the active shooter in El Paso, Texas. (JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Authorities retrieved evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Mourners paused for a prayer as they gathered for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Mourners placed a flower at the front of Ned Peppers bar as they gathered at the scene of a mass shooting before a prayer vigil in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Walmart employees comforted each other after an active shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas.(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)
Edie Hallberg cried while speaking to police outside the Walmart store where the shooting occurred earlier in the day. (Andres Leighton/Associated Press)
Mourners gathered at a vigil following a nearby mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Churchgoers held hands as they sang during a service at St. Pius X Church in El Paso, Texas. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)