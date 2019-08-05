Probe: No bias by TSA supervisor, but profiling concerns
ORLANDO — Investigators were unable to corroborate specific allegations that a Transportation Security Administration supervisor instructed air marshals to racially discriminate against passengers at Florida’s busiest airport.
But investigators for the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General uncovered other concerns about racial profiling of passengers, according to a report sent to lawmakers.
The air marshals making the allegations said their concerns were raised while doing behavior detection exercises in which they would mingle with passengers, looking for suspicious behavior.
If they saw someone who looked suspicious, that person would be flagged for further screening . Those officers would then enter into a computer system a report detailing the behavior that raised concerns, how the case was resolved, and the passenger’s flight number.
Some supervisors told officers to pay attention to African American or Hispanic travelers with tattoos, ‘‘baggy clothes’’ or ‘‘gaudy jewelry’’ for potential additional screening, a half dozen officers told investigators.
