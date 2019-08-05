Probe: No bias by TSA supervisor, but profiling concerns

ORLANDO — Investigators were unable to corroborate specific allegations that a Transportation Security Administration supervisor instructed air marshals to racially discriminate against passengers at Florida’s busiest airport.

But investigators for the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General uncovered other concerns about racial profiling of passengers, according to a report sent to lawmakers.

The air marshals making the allegations said their concerns were raised while doing behavior detection exercises in which they would mingle with passengers, looking for suspicious behavior.