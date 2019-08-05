States clash with cities over potential opioids settlement payouts

It is a struggle over power, politics, and money. And in an arena filled with outsized egos, the fight is also very much about who will get to claim credit for resolving a public health crisis that has killed more than 200,000 people since 1999 and sunk many more into debilitating addiction.

Now, an inventive plan to jump-start negotiations, recently put forth by lawyers for the nearly 2,000 cities and counties that have brought cases, is facing attacks from an unlikely source. Pushback that could torpedo it is coming less from the corporate defendants than from the localities’ uneasy allies: the states.

Over the past 18 months, progress toward a settlement in the massive federal opioid litigation has stalled, even as the costs of the crisis continue to mount.

A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland before the federal judge who is overseeing the cases, Dan A. Polster.

The plan was devised to address a major sticking point: The defendants, including manufacturers that developed and made the drugs, Fortune 20 companies that distributed them, and national pharmacy chains that sold them, want an end to the constant stream of lawsuits.

So lawyers for the plaintiffs suggested allowing all 34,000 towns, cities, and counties in the country to vote on settlement offers. After an offer is approved, they will be bound by the outcome and can bring no further suits. All voting communities affected by the crisis would get a portion of the payout.

But a letter signed by a bipartisan coalition of 39 state attorneys general raises arguments that could topple the ambitious proposal and further slow talks.

Rather than myriad cities and counties, they contend, it is the states, through law enforcement and regulatory authority, that can efficiently wrest a high-impact national agreement. They maintain that this plan goes behind the backs of the states pursuing cases brought by their own attorneys general, who are elected or appointed. By contrast, local governments are using private lawyers, who work on contingency fees.

The states also fear that the plan would corral money for the cities and counties that they should control. And because this “negotiation class” is untested, they argue, it is likely to be appealed, delaying remedies for everyone.

“In my view, it’s the plaintiffs’ lawyers using local governments to hijack the sovereignty of the states and create ‘city states,’” said Dave Yost, the Ohio attorney general, who filed a letter critical of the plan.

The plaintiffs also intend their proposal to be a course correction to the Big Tobacco settlement, and a possible template for future resolutions in such public welfare areas as firearms, climate change, and environmental pollution.

The 1998 Master Tobacco Settlement, which resulted in payouts of some $250 billion, was struck between five cigarette manufacturers and 46 states seeking reimbursement for their Medicaid programs for treating tobacco-related illnesses. But much of the money went to discretionary funds of state legislatures.

Still bitter about those outcomes, communities whose coffers had been depleted by the opioid crisis decided to sign with private lawyers, circumventing the states.

If Polster does certify the proposal, it is unclear whether the states or even the defendants can appeal.