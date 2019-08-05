Trump condemns white supremacy but doesn’t propose gun laws after shootings

But he stopped well short of endorsing the kind of broad gun control measures that activists and Democrats have sought for years, instead falling back on old Republican remedies, such as stronger action to address mental illness, violence in the media, and violent video games.

“In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Trump said at the White House. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump forcefully denounced white supremacy following twin mass shootings over the weekend, citing the threat of “racist hate” with no acknowledgment that his own anti-immigrant rhetoric has become part of a national debate.

Advertisement

He warned of “the perils of the Internet and social media,” but offered no recognition of his own use of those platforms to promote his brand of divisive politics.

It seemed unlikely that Trump’s 10-minute remarks, coming after one of the most violent weekends in recent American history, would reposition him as a unifier when many Americans hold him responsible for inflaming racial division. He took no responsibility for the atmosphere of division, nor did he recognize his own reluctance to warn of the rise of white nationalism until now.

Speaking at a lectern beneath a portrait of George Washington in the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room, Trump read from a prepared script on a teleprompter as he denounced the bilious anti-Hispanic online manifesto of a shooter in El Paso, who killed 22 people Saturday as part of an “evil contagion” spreading online.

“These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation and a crime against all of humanity,” Trump said of the massacre in El Paso and another in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday — at one point incorrectly referring to Toledo as the site of those killings. The Dayton shooter is not known to have had a political motive.

Advertisement

Between the two massacres, 31 people have now died.

Trump took no questions and did not repeat his call on Twitter earlier in the morning for Republicans and Democrats to work together to strengthen background checks for prospective gun buyers.

That outraged Democratic leaders in Congress, who quickly accused Trump of retreating from more substantive action on gun control under political pressure.

“It took less than three hours for the president to back off his call for stronger background check legislation,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, said in a statement. House Democrats passed such a measure in February, but the Republican-controlled Senate has not acted on it.

Trump’s first comments, made in a pair of morning Twitter posts, set some gun control advocates up for disappointment. “We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain,” he wrote. “Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying . . . ”

“. . . this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

In his somber remarks, Trump repeated his past endorsement of so-called red flag laws that would allow for the confiscation of guns from people found to be mentally ill and said mental health laws should be changed to allow for the involuntary confinement of people at risk of committing violence. He gave no indication of how he would pursue such goals.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what other gun control proposals Trump was referring to on Twitter. The House passed back-to-back bills on firearms soon after Democrats took control, voting in February to require background checks for all gun purchasers, including those at gun shows and on the Internet, and to extend waiting periods for would-be gun purchasers flagged by the existing instant-check system. The Republican-controlled Senate has not acted on either measure.

Instead of focusing on measures to limit the sale of firearms, Trump ticked through a list of proposals that Republicans have long endorsed as alternatives. They include unspecified action to address “gruesome and grisly video games” and “a culture that celebrates violence.”

Trump also warned that the Internet and social media provide “a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts.” But the president has himself amplified right-wing voices online with histories of racism and bigotry. Shortly before the shooting began in El Paso on Saturday, Trump retweeted Katie Hopkins, a right-wing British political commentator who has said Islam “disgusts” her and urged her fellow citizens to “arm ourselves” to “fight back” against foreign infiltration.

Trump also emphasized steps to better identify and respond to signs of mental illness that could lead to violence, repeating a familiar conservative formulation that deemphasizes the significance of widely available firearms.

Advertisement

“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun,” Trump said. Calling mass shooters “mentally ill monsters,” he also said he was directing the Department of Justice to propose legislation calling for the death penalty for “those who commit hate crimes and mass murders.”

Senator Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania, praised what he called a shift in tone for the president. On a conference call with reporters, Toomey said he had spoken Monday morning to Trump and the president also expressed “a very constructive willingness to engage on” the issue of expanded background checks, long championed by the senator.

Trump delivered the remarks at the White House after a weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., where he was thinly staffed as the weekend’s news unfolded. Perusing the news in isolation, Trump tweeted several expressions of sympathy, along with more combative shots at the media and his liberal critics.

By Sunday night, when his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner joined him for his return to Washington, Trump’s aides recognized that he needed to do more. Some advisers suggested that background checks would be an easy, bipartisan measure to endorse, but Trump was uncertain. When early drafts of his remarks began circulating, they did not mention background checks or immigration, according to two people briefed on them.

So aides were startled to discover that the president, sitting in the White House residence, had posted a tweet linking the two issues.

In a small meeting with Trump in the residence before the speech, several aides argued the linkage was a mistake, and the president dropped both the immigration idea and the call for background checks.

Advertisement

Gun control groups reacted sharply to Trump’s address.

“Let’s be clear: This is not about mental health, it’s not about video games, it’s not about movies. Those are all NRA talking points. This is about easy access to guns,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control group.

Trump has previously denounced racism with scripted marks that sounded out of tune with his typical rhetoric. After the killing of a counterprotester at a white power rally in Charlottesville, Va., two years ago, he called white supremacists “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

But those remarks followed earlier off-the-cuff comments by the president, who had been criticized for not more forcefully denouncing the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville organized by neo-Nazis. Instead he condemned “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.” Trump later declared that the event had “some very fine people on both sides.”

Aides said he was referring to nonviolent protesters defending Southern heritage and he was angry the news media had not paid more attention to left-wing antifa activists who engaged in violence.

In March, after an avowed white supremacist killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, Trump said he did not “really” see a rising threat from white nationalism. “It’s a small group of people,” he added.

The president has also previously declared himself a supporter of stronger gun control, only to retreat from the issue. After a gunman killed 17 at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last year, Trump startled Republican lawmakers that February when on live television, he appeared to embrace comprehensive gun control legislation that would expand background checks, keep guns from mentally ill people, and restrict gun sales for some young adults.

But he made little effort to follow through.

In Texas, law enforcement officials arrested Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas, which is about a 10-hour drive from the Walmart in El Paso where he opened fire Saturday. In the manifesto, Crusius said he supported mass shootings in two New Zealand mosques.

The gunman in Dayton, Connor Betts, 24, fired on popular nightlife spot with a high-capacity magazine that can hold 100 rounds of ammunition. Nine people were killed, including Betts’s sister.

Some of the Democrats campaigning for their party’s presidential nomination condemned Trump for not calling the El Paso attack a white supremacist act of domestic terrorism and blamed the White House for fueling white nationalist sentiment.

‘‘He’s been racist from day one — before day one when he was questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States,’’ said former representative Beto O'Rourke, a 2020 presidential contender who represented El Paso. ‘‘He’s trafficked in this stuff from the very beginning, and we are reaping right now what he has sown and what his supporters in Congress have sown. We have to put a stop to it.’’

Former president Obama posted a statement in which he called for the nation to ‘‘soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist statements.’’ Obama did not mention the president by name.

According to FBI statistics, there have been eight mass shootings since 2017 in which the shooters espoused white supremacist views.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.