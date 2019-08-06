Beach town utilize hawks, falcons and owls to scare away pesky seagulls

WASHINGTON — If city leaders in Ocean City, N.J., have their way, the days of pesky seagulls grabbing fries from beachgoers will be over and everyone will have hawks, falcons, and owls to thank.

The city, population around 11,000, is a popular summertime destination, but as at many resort areas, seagulls in Ocean City can get annoying. The gulls become ‘‘dependent on an unnatural supply of food stolen from people on the boardwalk and beach,’’ Jay Gillian, the city’s mayor, said in a statement.

Gulls are known for swooping in and grabbing leftovers from trash cans or french fries straight from a person’s bucket.