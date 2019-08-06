‘Target list’ prompts domestic terrorism case in Gilroy garlic festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. — The FBI says it has discovered a ‘‘target list’’ compiled by the gunman in a California mass shooting that listed nationwide religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses, and both major political parties.

The list has prompted the FBI to open a domestic terrorism investigation into the case in which gunman Santino William Legan shot and killed three people, including two children, on July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. The festival was also listed as a target.