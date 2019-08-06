Mississippi primaries narrow the list of governor candidates

Mississippi is one of only three states electing a governor this year. Louisiana and Kentucky are the others. Second-term Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves is endorsed by Republican Governor Phil Bryant, who cannot seek a third term, and he’s raised millions more than any of his GOP rivals.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi residents turned out in the summer heat Tuesday to vote in party primaries, narrowing the list of Democratic and Republican candidates for governor. The state’s four-term Attorney General Jim Hood was seeking to defeat seven lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary for governor and break the grip Republicans have held on the office for 24 of the past 28 years.

Voters are weighing whether the GOP should retain its lock on the governor’s office amid questions about the future economic direction of the conservative Southern state.

At a precinct in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland, retired teacher Sara Caldwell, 88, said she voted in the Republican primary, choosing former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. over Reeves for governor. She said Waller seems to have a more detailed plan to pay for highway improvements.

Adam Wells, 34, is a former teacher who’s now an education consultant. At a precinct in Canton, Wells said he voted for Hood. ‘‘I think he’s the only shot the Democrats have to beat Tate Reeves,’’ Wells said.

Winning a primary requires a majority of the votes. If runoffs are needed, they will be on Aug. 27.

Associated Press