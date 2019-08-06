US-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman stepping down

Huntsman, a Republican, left the Utah governor’s office in 2009, when then-President Obama tapped him as ambassador to China. He was popular in the state and had been elected to his second term the year before.

Huntsman is planning to return to Utah amid speculation that he may again run for governor, said Salt Lake Chamber president Derek Miller, who served under him during his previous tenure.

SALT LAKE CITY — US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. has submitted his resignation, signaling the end of a two-year tenure during what he called a historically difficult time in relations between the two countries.

Huntsman mounted a brief run for president in 2011. In 2017, President Trump named him as ambassador to Russia, as the US investigated Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 election.

In a first obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, Huntsman said he was honored by the trust Trump placed in him ‘‘during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations’’ that has included expulsions and forced departures of his staff.

In the letter, Huntsman urged the United States to hold Russia accountable for behavior that threatens allies.

Huntsman said he wants to leave to reconnect with family. He is expected to serve through Oct. 3.

In Russia, the state-run Tass news agency quoted an unnamed spokesperson in the foreign ministry as saying Huntsman is a professional, but ‘‘the domestic political state of affairs in the US’’ made it impossible to fully develop bilateral ties.

It’s unclear whether Huntsman would seek to return to the governor’s mansion in 2020, but if he does step into the race he would have immediate credibility and popularity, Miller said.

A recent poll from the Salt Lake Chamber found Huntsman nearly tied with a declared candidate, Republican Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, in a hypothetical general election but trailing him among GOP voters, Miller said.

