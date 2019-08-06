Tiffany Cabán calls it quits in contested Queens DA race

NEW YORK — Tiffany Cabán is calling it quits in her race for Queens district attorney that gained national attention.

Cabán told supporters on Tuesday night that her campaign was conceding the Democratic primary to Queens Borough President Melinda Katz after a judicial review of disputed ballots didn’t significantly alter Katz’s slim lead in the tightly contested race.

Cabán, 31, was leading by more than 1,000 votes after the June 25 primary, but a manual recount led to Katz taking the lead.