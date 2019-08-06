Trump campaign sues over California’s requirement to release tax returns

Trump and his campaign filed a second suit challenging the constitutionality of the new law, and it named the California secretary of state and the state attorney general. In that suit, they argue that states do not have the power to “supplement” the qualifications for the president, set forth by the Constitution.

The RNC suit, which was filed in the Eastern District of California and included the California Republican Party and several California Republican voters as plaintiffs, called the law a “naked political attack against the sitting president of the United States.” It was filed against Governor Gavin Newsom and the California secretary of state.

WASHINGTON — President Trump and the Republican National Committee filed a pair of lawsuits Tuesday against officials in California, challenging a new law requiring presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns in order to be placed on the state primary ballot in 2020.

The California law, known as the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act, was signed by Newsom last week and was the latest flashpoint between the White House and the state of California, which is involved in more than 40 lawsuits against the Trump administration, on issues including environmental regulation and immigration.

The California state Legislature approved a similar measure in 2017, but the governor at the time, Jerry Brown, vetoed it, raising questions about whether it was constitutional.

New York Times

McConnell campaign criticizes protesters

WASHINGTON — The reelection campaign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, on Tuesday decried the actions of protesters outside his Louisville, Ky., home over the weekend as ‘‘serious calls to violence’’ and said it had notified law enforcement.

A group of 20 to 30 people gathered outside McConnell’s home on Sunday night, with some voicing threats and shouting profanities during a protest that was broadcast on Facebook Live, according to an account in the New York Post.

The protesters reportedly were responding to McConnell’s refusal thus far to allow the Republican-led Senate to consider bills passed by the Democratic-led House that seek to strengthen background checks for gun sales. The protest followed the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 people dead.

The senator was reportedly home recovering from a fractured shoulder at the time of the protest. Facebook video captured a moment where one of the protesters urged another to stab a voodoo doll representing McConnell in the heart.

In tweets Tuesday, McConnell’s campaign characterized the protesters as ‘‘an angry left-wing mob of Amy McGrath supporters,’’ referencing a Democrat who is seeking to topple McConnell in next year’s election in Kentucky.

‘‘These threats go far beyond a political cartoon or a broken shoulder, they are serious calls to physical violence and we’ve alerted law enforcement,’’ the campaign said in one of its tweets.

In another tweet, the campaign referenced another episode over the weekend in which several McConnell supporters wearing ‘‘Team Mitch’’ T-shirts were photographed around a cardboard cutout of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, with some groping it and kissing it.

In a tweet Monday night directed at McConnell, Ocasio-Cortez asked whether the Senate leader was ‘‘paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch?’’

The McConnell campaign’s tweets on Tuesday suggested that McConnell faced a far greater danger.

‘‘Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and liberal Twitter personalities are trying to dox some underage kids for taking a photo with a cutout at the Fancy Farm political picnic and are cheering on thousands of accounts calling for Senator McConnell to ‘break his neck,’ ‘‘ a campaign tweet said.

Washington Post

Trump accuses Googleof bias against him

President Trump once again accused Alphabet Inc.’s Google of amplifying negative news stories about him, this time citing an ex-employee who claims he was fired for conservative bias.

“All very illegal. We are watching Google very closely!” Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday, adding he’d met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, though didn’t say when. Trump tweeted a pair of clips from the segments late Monday, and continued to tweet about the subject Tuesday morning.

The Twitter storm is an indication that the president continues to try to rev up his base with charges of tech company bias as the 2020 election approaches.

Trump said he’d watched comments by Kevin Cernekee in a Fox News interview, where the former Google employee alleged that conservatives were harassed at the company. Cernekee said Google wants Trump to lose the 2020 election, and that Google executives wept after Trump’s victory and “vowed that it would never happen again.” Cernekee told Fox he’s in a legal fight with the search engine giant after he was fired.

Google spokeswoman Jennifer Kaiser said Cernekee’s comments “are absolutely false.”

“We go to great lengths to build our products and enforce our policies in ways that don’t take political leanings into account,” Kaiser said.

Trump also cited comments to Fox Business by author Peter Schweizer, who alleged Google suppressed negative stories about Hillary Clinton.

Pichai “was in the Oval Office working very hard to explain how much he liked me, what a great job the Administration is doing, that Google was not involved with China’s military, that they didn’t help Crooked Hillary over me in the 2016 Election and that they are NOT planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary,” Trump said in a pair of Tuesday tweets.

Bloomberg News