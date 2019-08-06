Union: Mulvaney comments confirm agency moves meant to cut

Mulvaney said last week that the Department of Agriculture’s plan to relocate several hundred of jobs from Washington to the Kansas City area is ‘‘a wonderful way to streamline government.’’ Speaking to a group of fellow Republicans in his home state of South Carolina, he said it’s ‘‘nearly impossible’’ to fire federal workers but added that many will not move to ‘‘the real part of the country.’’

TOPEKA, Kan. — A federal employees union charged Tuesday that recent comments by Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, confirm the Trump administration’s ‘‘grand strategy’’ to cut the federal workforce by relocating agency offices out of Washington.

Within days of taking office, President Trump declared a hiring freeze, and within months, Mulvaney, as director of the Office of Management and Budget, outlined a plan for reducing the civilian workforce.

The USDA said in June it would move most of the employees of the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture partly to bring the two agencies closer to farmers and agribusinesses.

The Interior Department has offered a similar rationale for breaking up the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters and putting employees in 11 western states.

Mulvaney said ‘‘the quiet parts out loud,’’ said Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, a Denver nonprofit critical of the Trump administration’s Interior Department. Weiss sees an ‘‘intentional brain drain’’ to ‘‘get rid of expertise across the government.’’

‘‘This is part of their grand strategy,’’ said Dave Verardo, president of the American Federation of Government Employees local that represents the USDA workers. ‘‘Reduce government so that people can come into power and do whatever they want without any checks and balances.’’

Spokesman John Czwartacki defended Mulvaney’s comments Tuesday as ‘‘commentary through a political lens at a political event.’’ He noted that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said relocating the two agencies’ employees will save money on rent and employee costs, freeing up more money for research.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt described the Bureau of Land Management move as a ‘‘realignment’’ to ‘‘better respond to the needs of the American people.’’

Officials in Kansas and Missouri and their congressional delegations were delighted with the USDA’s plans, believing the research agencies to be a good fit for the region.

The Economic Research Service examines issues including the rural economy, international trade, food safety, and programs that provide food assistance to poor Americans.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture provides grants for agricultural research. The USDA said nearly 550 of the agencies’ roughly 640 jobs would move by the end of September.

US House majority leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat who has criticized the relocation plans, said Tuesday in a statement that Perdue ‘‘must halt’’ them. He also said Mulvaney’s comments signal the Trump administration’s ‘‘true intentions.’’