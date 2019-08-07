Democrats struggle to present a united front on Trump’s trade war

And some top Democratic lawmakers have only egged him on, as Trump took an action this week — deeming China a ‘‘currency manipulator’’ — they have long advocated.

Several of the party’s leading presidential hopefuls have railed against Trump’s trade war, accusing the president of confronting China erratically while causing needless economic pain. But they are also arguing they would prove tougher on China than Trump, a message that may be hard to reconcile with their vows to ease or reverse the damage caused by the widening trade war.

WASHINGTON — Democrats are divided over President Trump’s increasingly confrontational approach to trade with China, a surprising lack of unity for a party that has stood starkly against most of Trump’s positions.

Advertisement

‘‘They’re stuck. They want to say the dramatic steps taken by the Trump administration haven’t been effective, but they also say we need to renegotiate with China,’’ said Ernie Tedeschi, who served as a Treasury Department economist in the Obama administration. ‘‘With trade wars, there’s a tension between helping domestic manufacturers and keeping pain away from consumers. That’s their dilemma.’’

On other issues, such as immigration, tax cuts, or sustaining the Affordable Care Act, Democrats have been able to demonstrate a broad consensus against Trump’s policies, even if they have differences among themselves about the best way forward. But as trade becomes a bigger and potentially more calamitous issue going into the election year, with the stock market seesawing and the economy slowing, Democrats could face louder calls to better define their plans and how they differ with Trump.

The tension in part reflects the disparate impact of Trump’s trade war on key voting blocs, analysts and experts say. Union steelworkers, for instance, want the next Democratic president to maintain Trump’s tariffs on imported Chinese steel, which have made the steel business more profitable.

Advertisement

But in other parts of the Midwest, farmers are pushing for what amounts to the opposite, demanding the next Democratic presidential candidate resolve the trade conflict so they can resume exporting their products to China.

The Democratic presidential campaigns say they can overcome internal conflicts by arguing that Trump’s trade moves have proven largely unsuccessful, noting that the trade deficit has only risen under his administration and pointing to studies suggesting outsourcing has increased as well. They say they’ll do it better, though exactly how they would accomplish this remains unclear.

‘‘The problem is that, if you’re not listening carefully, Trump correctly identifies the symptom of the trade problem, and the data is the data,’’ said a trade adviser to Democratic presidential campaigns who spoke on the condition of anonymity and was not authorized to speak publicly. ‘‘The challenge is making people understand his solution is not the real one.’’

The economic battle between the United States and China flared again last week when the Trump administration vowed to this September slap 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports after negotiations faltered.

China responded by allowing its tightly controlled currency to depreciate in value, which could hurt US producers by raising the cost of the dollar. The Trump administration retaliated on Monday afternoon by labeling China a ‘‘currency manipulator,’’ alleging the country had improperly manipulated its currency.

An international trade war raising costs for US consumers and imperiling economic growth may appear to be perfect fodder for an opposition party heading into a presidential election cycle.

Advertisement

Part of Democrats’ challenge is that Trump has taken some actions long demanded by labor unions and the party’s liberals, who have for years called for the government to take stricter action to curb Chinese trade practices. Many of the Democratic candidates have offered few concrete pledges to undo specific trade enforcement actions taken by the president, and some of their policy prescriptions would be difficult to enact.

As a result, the party’s presidential hopefuls have sometimes appeared unable to exploit what has consistently proven to be one of Trump’s most risky gambits in the White House.

On Monday, the US stock market sustained its worst losses of the year amid global investor uncertainty about Trump’s next move. None of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates, as measured by Quinnipiac’s latest polling, commented on the issue on their Twitter accounts that day.

‘‘They are conflicted. On the one hand, they oppose the harm from Trump’s trade war and how he has waged it,’’ said Steven Kyle, a Cornell economics professor. ‘‘On the other hand, they used to be on his side of this and, in some cases, have long supported using tariffs to confront China. It is a tension.’’

The Democratic campaigns argue they will try to draw a difference with Trump on trade.

On Friday, former vice president Joe Biden slammed Trump’s ‘‘irresponsible tariff war’’ for hurting farmers, workers, and consumers. Biden has argued the United States should instead work with Europe and other Asian countries to form a coalition that would exert stronger pressure on China, an approach similar in theory to the Trans-Pacific Partnership proposed under President Obama but later scuttled amid Democratic opposition. Biden has said he would renegotiate the TPP if elected.

Advertisement

Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, has similarly repeatedly assailed Trump’s tariffs as a ‘‘trade tax,’’ arguing that the ‘‘so-called trade policy’’ has led to billions in additional spending by American families on necessary household items.

Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have spoken favorably about Trump applying tariffs to China, as many labor unions have been supportive of the president’s efforts. But they have also argued they would do more for American workers in negotiations with China, in particular vowing to promote union rights and curb environmental damage.